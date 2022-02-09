The University Interscholastic League announced the new district realignments on Feb. 3. The new district realignments will last for two years with the starting point being in the fall of 2022.
Kaufman will be playing in Class 4A Division I again. For football, the Lions will be a member of District 8-4A. The schools that will make up District 8-4A are Kaufman, Mabank, Anna, Nevada Community, Paris High School, and Sulphur Springs.
In all other sports, the Lions will be a member of District 14-4A. The schools that will make up District 14-4A will be Kaufman, Wills Point, Nevada Community, Quinlan Ford, Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, and Farmersville.
Crandall will be playing in Class 5A Division II again. In football, the Pirates will be a member of District 7-5A. The schools that will make up District 7-5A are Crandall, Denison, Princeton, Lucas Lovejoy, Terrell, Melisa, Greenville, and Mesquite Poteet.
In all other sports, the Pirates will be a member of District 14-5A. The schools that will make up District 14-5A are Crandall, Forney High School, Corsicana High School, Terrell, Lancaster, Ennis, and Red Oak.
Scurry-Rosser will be playing in Class 3A Division II again. In football, the Wildcats will be a member of District 7-3A. The schools that will make up District 7-3A are Scurry-Rosser, Blooming Grove, Corsicana Mildred, Rice, Palmer, Cedar Hill Newman, and Arlington Trinity Leadership.
In all other sports, the Wildcats will be a member of District 18-3A again. The schools that will make up District 18-3A are Scurry-Rosser, Eustace, Kemp, Corsicana Mildred, Blooming Grove, Palmer, Rice, and Malakoff.
Kemp will be playing in Class 3A Division I. In football, the Yellow Jackets will be a member of District 8-3A. The schools that will make up District 8-3A are Kemp, Eustace, Fairfield, Groesbeck, Malakoff, Mexia and Teague.
In all other sports, the Yellow Jackets will be a member of District 18-3A. The schools that will make up District 18-3A are Kemp, Scurry-Rosser, Eustace, Blooming Grove, Corsicana Mildred, Malakoff, Palmer, and Rice.
