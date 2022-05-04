Kaufman’s Daylon Dickerson, Sabree Stubbs, and Kathryn Tucker are all headed to the UIL state track and field meet in Austin.
The Class 4A State Track and Field Meet is scheduled to take place on May 12.
This talented trio of athletes earned their invitations to the state meet thanks to some impressive regional meet performances. The Class 4A Region II Track and Field Meet took place on April 29 through April 30 at Texas A&M-Commerce University.
Note: To qualify for the UIL State Track and Field Meet, an athlete must finish in the top two of an event at the regional meet or be named as a state meet wild card.
Stubbs won the varsity girls discus event at the regional meet. Her best throw measured at 110’10”.
Dickerson finished second in a very competitive varsity boys triple jump event. His state meet qualifying jump of 44’11.5” is a new KHS record.
Tucker finished third in the 3200 meters and 1600 meters at the regional meet. Her times of 11:18.63 and 5:16.10 are the best third place times for the 3200 meters and 1600 meters among all of the regional meet competition (Region 1 through Region 4). So, Kathryn earned the state meet wild card spot in the 4A girls 3200 meters and 4A girls 1600 meters. Also, both of her times in these events are new KHS records.
Dickerson also finished third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles at the regional meet. His times in these races were 39.71 seconds and 15.05 seconds respectively.
Tucker also finished third in the 800 meters at the regional meet. Her time in this race was a personal best 2:21.14.
Other notable performances for the Kaufman Lions at the Class 4A Region II Track and Field Meet were turned in by the following athletes:
Varsity girls:
Allie Page: fourth place in the 800 meters (personal best time of 2:22.87).
Katharine Elzner: fifth place in the 800 meters (personal best time of 2:23.59) and 14th place in the 400 meters (1:03.19).
Keira Drake: sixth place in the 100 hurdles (15.48 seconds), sixth place in the triple jump (personal best jump of 37’1.5”), and seventh place in the 300 hurdles (47.30 seconds). Note: Drake’s regional meet prelim time in the 300 hurdles of 46.81 seconds is a new KHS record.
Madelyn Kinney: 15th place in the shot put (30’8”).
Aubree Prox: 11th place in the triple jump (personal best jump of 35’6.25”).
Madison Thurston: 10th place in the 3200 meters (12:29.03).
Barbara Ruiz: 14th place in the 1600 meters (5:48.65).
Alizae Wren: 16th place in the 100 hurdles (18.28 seconds).
4 x 200 relay: team of Prox, Kayla Sanders, Zariahya Coy, and Amaiah Morales: finished in 15th place (1:51.91).
4 x 400 relay: team of Drake, Page, Morales, and Elzner: finished in 15th place (4:13.25).
Varsity boys:
Julian Prox: fifth place in the 200 meters (22.38 seconds) and 10th place in the 100 meters (10.98 seconds).
Adan Gutierrez: fifth place in the 800 meters (2:01.79).
Branden Matthews: sixth place in the discus (145’4”).
Edwin Rivera: 10th place in the 800 meters (2:02.51), ninth place in the 1600 meters (4:40.61), and eight place in the 3200 meters (10:12.37).
Garron Kinney: 11th place in the shot put (41’10”).
4X100 relay team of Prox, Cody Dickinson, Kendell Trudeau, and Johnathon Wrenn: finished in seventh place (42.93 seconds).
The UIL state track and field meet is scheduled to take place on May 12 through May 14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.