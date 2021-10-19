The City of Kaufman will host Oktoberfest starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Kaufman Sports Complex. There will be live bands, beer tents, weenie dog/weiner-be races, as well as a kids zone.
The official keg tapping kick-off with Mayor Jeff Jordan and Mike Slye, city manager will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest parade has over 100 entries and will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23. To purchase tickets for Oktoberfest, visit www.kaufmanevents.com/oktoberfest-home.
The Kaufman Downtown Merchants Group will host SquareCrow Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the square. There will be a car show, live music, fresh market, square dancers and scarecrow contest.
The Kaufman Lions Club will host annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Landmark Church of Christ. Tickets can be bought before hand by any Lions Club Member or can be purchased the day of the breakfast.
