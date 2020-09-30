“The love in our family flows strong and deep, leaving us memories to treasure and keep.”
JC Shaw, 76, of Kaufman was a genuine family man who passed away on September 24, 2020 with his family by his side.
He served in the National Guard for six years and was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Kaufman. He spent his entire career as an electrician and an electrical estimator. For the past 10 years, he had the privilege of working alongside his son, and up until April of this year, he passed along his expertise of bidding jobs to his grandson, Blake. Although he was a master electrician by trade, the title of Poppy was the one that meant the most to him. He attended every activity and event his grandkids participated in and always had his camera in hand. He loved to fish, play golf, and attend NASCAR races where he cheered on #24 and #48.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Virgie Lucille Shaw and his grandson, Carson Mitchell Shaw.
Those left to cherish a lifetime of wonderful memories include the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Susan Dorough Shaw; his son Randy Shaw and wife Aimee, along with their children Blake and Brooke; daughter Jackie Baxter and husband Ronnie, along with their sons Brendon and Bryson. His siblings Jean Thompson, WT Shaw and wife Pat, Bobby Shaw, and Joyce Oats and husband Ronald survive him. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law Jean Myrick, brothers-in-law David Dorough and wife JoAnn, Donald Dorough and wife Sheila, Bobby Dorough and wife Peggy, Kenneth Dorough and wife Vicki, as well as his nieces, nephews and the many friends who he considered family.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, September 29, at Parker-Ashworth funeral home. A service was held at the funeral home on September 30 with interment following at Kaufman Cemetery.
