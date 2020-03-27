The two people who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in Kaufman County are a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male, according to the county health officer.
That is the only information that can be released to the public, according to Dr. Ben Brashear, the health officer.
The two cases are based in Forney, according to an announcement from the City of Kaufman on its facebook page.
In Texas, there have been 1,667 cases of the virus reported, and 23 deaths, as of noon on March 27, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. A total of 23,666 tests for the virus have been run in the state.
The two cases in Kaufman County were confirmed on March 24.
