Doris Calhoun Dykes, 86, of Kaufman, Texas, passed away on April 22, 2020 in Plano.
Doris was born on Jan. 9, 1934 to Grover and Susie Calhoun in Kaufman. She was raised in Kaufman and graduated from Kaufman High School.
Doris worked for Gulf States Telephone Company, now a part of Sprint, as an operator for more than 30 years before retiring. She married Walter Bishop Dykes in Kaufman on June 7, 1951, and they spent a loving 42 years together before he passed away in September 1993.
She enjoyed fishing, gardening in her flower beds, and cooking pies. Her most precious time was spent with her family. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Kaufman but recently went with her daughter to Springs Fellowship Church in Dallas. Doris was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Bonnie Neuschwander, Grover Calhoun, Ruby Luker, Joyce Davis, Mildred Bidwell and Helen Hansard.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons Walter Dykes and wife Kimberly of Kaufman; James Dykes and wife Karen of Kaufman; and daughters Angela Brockway and husband Roy of Kaufman and Lori Dykes of Kaufman. Other survivors are her brothers; Hugh Calhoun and wife Raye of Mansfield and Royce Calhoun and wife Angie of San Antonio; and a sister, Sue Sprunger and husband Jerry of Berne, Indiana.
She also is survived by her grandchildren David and Mindy Dykes, Michael and Randi Dykes, Ronnie and Erica Nottingham, Jr., Phillip and Alisha Nottingham, Shane and Vanna Brockway, Leslie and Keith Rivers, Mark and Tiffany Carrillo, Jennifer and Will Kincaid, Casey Carrington, Shawn and Crystal Dykes, Stephen Brown, Ashley Brown, Veronica Guerrero and Jessica Guerrero; 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors who will miss her dearly.
A graveside service was held at Morrow Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, April 25. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
