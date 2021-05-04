Lone Star Court Appointed Special Advocates is pleased to announced its Volunteer of the Year and Board Member of the Year.
Abel Mojica was named Volunteer of the Year for 2020 with Lone Star CASA. He became a CASA volunteer in 2012 and advocated for 13 children throughout his nine years of service to the organization, helping them achieve permanency and improving their lives. He accepted every case offered to him, and he never hesitated to go above and beyond. His answer was always "I'll do whatever is needed" for the children in Kaufman and Rockwall counties.
He even accompanied supervisors on visits and in court to translate for families, which shows his level of dedication.
Throughout 2020, while it was harder to visit with children due to COVID, he continued to visit the children on his case, either through virtual visits or socially distanced outside. He made sure that the judge knew any concerns the children had throughout the case and advocated for their best interest. The last case he worked closed just days before his passing, and he was able to participate in the adoption hearing.
Lone Star CASA was honored to have Abel Mojica as a Volunteer and proudly names his Volunteer of the Year for 2020.
Brenda Avenetti is named Board Member of the Year for 2020 with Lone Star CASA.
In addition to being present at all the meetings, she has consistently served Lone Star CASA by contributing Confetti Boxes. Volunteers request these baskets, which are personalized to each child’s age and preferences, and are given for celebratory events, like reunifications with parents, adoptions, and graduations. She has created every confetti basket requested in 2020, and they have been a huge success with both volunteers and the children who receive them.
Brenda also organized all of the silent auction items for both the Clay Shoot and Bunco events for Lone Star CASA. She continues to build relationships with community partners to grow and support the program. She devotes a significant amount of her time to Lone Star CASA, and because of her commitment and contributions, Lone Star CASA names Brenda Avenetti as Board Member of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.