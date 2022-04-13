While spring cleaning this year, make an effort to clean out medicine cabinets to discard of unused prescription drugs. Kaufman ISD officers will collect discarded medicines at O.P. Norman Junior High School on Saturday, April 30 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Following the drop-off of discarded medications, the KISD officers will deliver all medications to the Drug Enforcement Administration for disposal.
KISD officers are hosting this discard event to aid in keeping both kids and the community safe by properly disposing of the prescription drugs.
