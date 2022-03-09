If you are planning to conduct outdoor burning or do any type of hot work (welding or grinding) on your fences, be sure to keep a fire extinguisher, water hose, and/or shovel nearby. Grass and vegetation less than 1/4-inch in diameter currently have a fuel-moisture of about 5-6% and will readily ignite. Remember, you may be responsible for damages whether you intended to ignite a fire or not.
