The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a burglary of the U.S. Post Office in Rosser the morning of Dec. 29.
The first employee to arrive at the post office that morning reported the burglary. Officers on the scene found what appeared to be evidence of a forced entry. Inside, officers recovered several pieces of mail and found many packages opened. Public information officer Jolie Stewart noted it's hard to say what exactly was taken from each package.
There are no suspects as of Jan. 4. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has placed a $1,000 reward for any information leading to arrest.
The post office is located at 208 Main St. in Rosser.
