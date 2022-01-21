More than 1,300 students were named to the fall 2021
Dean's List at Abilene Christian University. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
The following local students made the list:
Emily Fulton of Forney, a junior majoring in Music Teaching (instrumental).
Sam Berberich of Terrell, a junior majoring in Financial Management.
Hailee Holtz of Kaufman, a sophomore majoring in Ministry and Vocation.
Jennifer Bribiesca of Terrell, a freshman majoring in Child and Family Services.
K'lynne Massey of Forney, a senior majoring in Communication Disorders.
Bob Jones University located in Greenville, South Carolina announced the students that made the President’s List for Fall 2021.The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Approximately 660 students were named to the fall 2021 President's List. Sophia Pikett, a Freshman Non Degree - Undergrad Arts Science major from Terrell, was among the 660 students named to the list.
Angelo State University located in San Angelo, Texas, announced the students that achieved the Dean's List designation for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Students that made the Dean's List were:
David Black of Kaufman, majoring in Criminal Justice
Kiandra Garcia of Rosser, majoring in Criminal Justice.
Shelly Garcia of Forney, Master of Education in Student Dev and Leadership.
Annette Watts of Forney, Master of Arts in Mental Health and Wellness Counseling.
Southern Arkansas University announced that 554 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.
Prince Ahamefula Udenze is a senior Mass Media major from Forney.
Abigail Bermudez is a senior Exercise Science major from Kaufman.
Southern Arkansas University also announced that 432 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its .President's List.
Ty Jason Bowring is a senior Exercise Science major from Forney.
Austin Douglas Patricia is a senior Engineering major with a minor in Mathematics from Forney.
Bismarck State College, located in North Dakota, announced that 570 students made the President’s Honor Roll. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.
Ian Tyra from Crandall has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.
The University of the Cumberlands announced that Nam Le of Forney completed their Master of Science in Information Technology.
The university wishes Le all the best in their future endeavors.
Stephen F. Austin State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, recently initiated Brianna West, a native of Terrell, into the the society. The society welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021.
