County Judge Hal Richards announced that retailers which are not considered to be essential services will be allowed to provide pickup, delivery by mail or delivery to customer’s doorsteps. The change took effect early Friday morning. Retailers will be required to comply with terms set by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to a press release issued by Richards on Friday.
These changes come in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued April 17, which aims to re-open select services across Texas.
The requirements for re-opening, set by DSHS, can be found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
