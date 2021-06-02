My Life as Sharon Janelle Wheeler Chubb
Sept 16, 1945 – Aug 20, 2020
I am known as "Queenie" to many.
I am known for my genuine love for people, quick wit, dance skills, charismatic personality, living in our timeshares, and my steadfast devotion to the Lord.
I have been a devoted wife, have an undying love for our daughter, Leanne and son-in-law, Eddie Younger.
I have been a loyal and compassionate friend.
Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Edna Lee Wheeler sister, Glenda Wheeler Rand, and niece, Allison Rand Hawkins.
I leave behind husband Charles Boyd Chubb, Jr., daughter Leanne Chubb Younger and husband, Eddie Younger, sister Jane Wheeler Heers and brother-in-laws Danny Heers and Jamie Rand, nieces Jayna Rand Mitchell (Steve) Rheanne Rand Archer (Todd) , Suzanne Heers Hankins (Michael) and Meryl Heers Marciante (Marco).
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking a donation be made in Sharon’s memory to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219 or ScottishRiteforChildren.org.
I believe in the word of God and Ecclesiastes 7:1 tells us to celebrate when a believer passes.
In obedience to the Lord, there will be a celebration of Sharon's life on June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 4405 Main, Rowlett, Texas with Rev. Pam White, Senior Minister officiating.
