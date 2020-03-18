Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards signed a declaration of local disaster on Wednesday, March 18. This declaration includes all of Kaufman County and will activitate the county’s emergency management plan. There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kaufman County.
Just outside the county, a Mesquite resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. The resident is in self-isolation, but no further information about the case was given on Wednesday.
Gov. Greg Abbot also took action today, waiving the expiration of driver licenses in Texas. These expiration dates are now waived until 60 days after the DPS issues public notice that operations have returned to normal.
The Kaufman Independent School District will start providing breakfast and lunch to students on Monday, March 23. All students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade are eligible. Curbside pickup is available at Kaufman High School, or buses will deliver lunch to families that have students at home. Breakfast at KHS is from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Next week only, lunch deliveries will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via school buses, depending on where the student lives. Starting March 30, deliveries will be available for both breakfast and lunch. The delay is because there is a shortage of packaging products.
Parents of students who want to receive meals but haven’t been riding a bus are asked to email lunchrequest@kaufman-isd.net.
Also, students have to be at present at the delivery to receive their meals. Meals will not be left at homes where no one is present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.