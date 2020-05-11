Diane Grace Campbell
Diane Grace Campbell was born in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 2, 1948, and passed on peacefully on April 9, 2020 at her home in Kaufman.
Diane loved camping with family, gardening, painting, teaching and spending time with her family. Her chicken soup was a special labor of love that we all appreciated so much, and she always shined through on holidays.
She liked to sew and often made dresses and clothes for her family. In hard times she once had four jobs to support her family and build her career with the United States Postal Service. Her efforts of love were the foundation of our family.
Mom always made sure we had a pool to swim in and love all around us. Her strength and endless efforts for our family created the ties that bind, the compassion that extends, the forgiveness that perseveres, and the morality towards which we lean. She was a solid mother, grandmother, sister, mother figure, loved one, and friend to many and will be sorely missed by us all.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Staska, Bonnie Norton, and Brandi Campbell Carr and husband Chris Carr; and grandchildren Sabrina Staska, Sophia Staska, Allison Campbell, Amber Carr, William Carr, and Jackson Carr.
She also is survived by a niece, Angila Carmichael and husband Randy Carmichael, and their sons Aaron Carmichael and Joshua Carmichael, niece Elisabeth Wonnacott; cousins from the Stone, Estes, Barnes, and Henderson families; as well as Bruce Campbell, Andrew Walker, and many friends and loved ones.
