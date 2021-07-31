The Kaufman Cemetery Association Board of Directors will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at the Kaufman County Library located at 3790 S. Houston St., Kaufman. Anyone interested in attending is welcome.
