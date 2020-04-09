Name: Connor Luke
Parents: Melissa and Bob Schick
Siblings: Darin and Kelsey Luke
Sports you play: Baseball, football, and powerlifting
Favorite high school sports memory: Senior night for football was defiantly one to remember.
Plans after high school? Studying project management at Trinity Valley Community College.
Who are your role models? Mason Peavy and my brother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why?
Coach Peavy, he’s been there for me and pushed me to my maximum effort
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? An entrepreneur in a electricity company
What will you miss most about high school sports? I’ll miss football and baseball.
