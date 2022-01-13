Just before dawn on Dec. 31, 2021, Lewisville firefighter/paramedic Landun Charles and his wife were getting ready to leave for work when Landun called to his wife from another room in distress. When his wife, a nurse, got to him, she found him collapsed on the floor. She dialed 911 and immediately began CPR. The Crandall Fire Department, along with CareFlite EMS, responded and transported him to the Kaufman Hospital. Landun was pronounced deceased at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Charles was a dedicated Lewisville firefighter/paramedic and a member of the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3606 for the past two years. On his days off, Charles served the North Texas community as a flight paramedic with CareFlight.
Prior to joining the Lewisville Fire Department, he served as a firefighter/paramedic with the College Station Fire Department, where he was a member of the College Station Professional Firefights, IAFF Local 4511. During Landon’s time in College Station, he served as a field training officer for the department and a paramedic instructor for College Station Medical Center and lead paramedic for Texas A&M EMS.
Charles is survived by his wife of six years, Lauren, who is expecting their first child in February.
“Landun was an exceptional firefighter/paramedic for the City of Lewisville,” said Joaquin Criner, President of the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association Local 3606. “He served as a field training officer for the department, where he continuously passed on his knowledge and mentored his brothers and sisters in Lewisville. Landun’s legacy will live on through the many fire department members he influenced each and every day he proudly wore the Lewisville uniform.”
