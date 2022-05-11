5-1 E Mulberry medical emergency
5-1 E Hwy 175 fire alarm investigation
5-1 E Mulberry medical emergency
5-1 W Barnes Street medical emergency
5-1 CR 4098 mutual aid on structure fire
5-1 S Jefferson medical emergency
5-2 Village Drive medical emergency
5-2 Wb Hwy 175 at 243 vehicle accident
5-2 S Washington St vehicle accident
5-2 Hwy 243 East vehicle accident
5-2 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
5-2 Kings Fort medical emergency
5-2 Smoke Lane mutual aid on RV fire
5-2 N State Hwy 34 smoke investigation controlled burn
5-2 E Mulberry medical emergency
5-2 Buckingham public assist water leak
5-3 Cates Drive medical emergency
5-3 Temple St medical emergency
5-3 FM 2727 and Pea Ridge structure fire
5-3 W Hickory medical emergency
5-3 N Hwy 34 illegal burn
5-3 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
5-3 S Washington public assist
5-3 S Houston medical emergency
5-3 S Jefferson medical emergency
5-3 Ebo St medical emergency
5-4 Old Kemp Hwy medical emergency
5-4 S Houston fire alarm investigation
5-4 Cates Drive medical emergency
5-4 Cr 4102 mutual aid on structure fire
5-5 Hwy 175 West at 243 vehicle accident
5-5 West bound Hwy 175 before 243 vehicle accident
5-5 W Grove child locked in vehicle
5-5 S Washington high water call block of roadway
5-5 S Wilson gas leak investigation
5-5 E Hwy 175 near Jiba vehicle accident
5-5 West bound Hwy 175 at 243 entrance ramp vehicle accident
5-5 E Mulberry medical emergency
5-5 E Hwy 175 at Frontage Road vehicle accident
5-5 S Wilson medical emergency
5-6 S Houston medical emergency
5-6 Village Drive medical emergency
5-6 Alton and E Grove vehicle accident overturned pickup
5-6 Cates Drive medical emergency
5-6 Kings Tree (structure fire) shop fire mutual aid received from Scurry VFD
5-6 Co Rd 151 medical emergency
5-6 S Shannon medical emergency
5-7 S Washington at show ground public assist unlock
5-7 Lee St medical emergency
5-7 Hwy 175 and 1388 vehicle accident
5-7 Melody Circle medical emergency injured person
5-7 Park St medical emergency
5-8 E Temple medical emergency
5-8 S Washington medical emergency
5-8 Highglenn Trail medical emergency
5-8 E 6th Street medical emergency
5-8 S Jefferson fire alarm investigation
