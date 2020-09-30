Sybil Dean Putty, 85, of Kaufman, Texas passed away on September 21, 2020 in Terrell, Texas. Sybil was born on October 4, 1934 in Dallas to Raymond and Jewel McCoy.
She graduated from Kaufman High School in 1952. Sybil spent her entire professional career as a teller for Farmer’s & Merchant’s National Bank, and was with them when they transitioned to First State Bank of Texas and finally to Wells Fargo National Bank.
When she wasn’t working, Sybil was caring for her family with particular time and attention devoted to her daughter, Debbie, who suffered from Down Syndrome. Sybil was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kaufman for many years and of Calvary Baptist Church at the time of her death. She was a beloved “mom” and “granny”.
Sybil was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, C.B. Covington, Jr., second husband, Jerry Putty, daughter Debbie and sisters Barbara Emerson and Sarah McCoy.
Those left to cherish her memory are son Mike Covington and his wife Kathryne of Kaufman, granddaughters Christie Miller and husband, Grant, of Scurry and Kellie Taylor and husband, Dallas, of Forney; great-grandchildren Macie Miller, Michael Miller, Beckham Taylor and Ella Taylor, and numerous family and friends who will miss her dearly. A visitation was held on Thursday, September 24, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
