The Kaufman group of Narcotics Anonymous has resumed its meetings. NA meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at 400 E. Mulberry in the rear building behind First Presbyterian Church.
For information, contact Marsha at (469) 569-6260 or Tracy at (972) 742-1997.
Rent assistance available
The North Texas Behavioral Health Authority (NTBHA) is accepting applications for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance for households which have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Approved households may receive up to three months of rental assistance and utility assistance.
Applications can be accessed at www.ntbha.org/services/, by email at housing@ntbha.org, or by calling (877) 653-6363.
Master Gardeners holding plant sale
The Kaufman County Master Gardeners are holding their annual plant sale from 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at 3001 S. Washington St. in Kaufman, next to the south campus of the county buildings. Sales are by appointment only. A list of plants is available at www.kcmga.org, and that is where the appointments can be made, as well.
