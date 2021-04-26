Kaufman Lady Lion senior Ellie Galan has earned the opportunity to compete at the legendary UIL State Track and Field Meet.
She punched that coveted ticket by finishing second in the 800 meters at the UIL Class 4A Region II Track and Field Meet, which took place on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce University. Her time in this event was a personal best mark for her at 2:20.69. By finishing in the top two of an event at the Regional Meet, Galan punched her ticket to the State Meet. The Class 4A Region II Meet was run on April 23-24.
Galan’s main competition in this 800-meter race came from Adele Clark (Celina High School), Lily Green (Celina High School), and Lexus Eudy (Canton High School). These four ladies battled throughout the race and when it was over Clark had won in 2:15.75, Galan was second in 2:20.69, Clark was third in 2:22.80, and Eudy came in fourth in 2:22.85.
“She executed our race plan to a T," said Denver Stone, Kaufman's head coach for girls track and field.
Now, Galan will prepare to run in the UIL State Track and Field Meet, seet for 5:20 p.m. on May 6 at the state 4A meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texasin Austin.
It is quite an honor to qualify for the UIL Texas High School State Track and Field Meet. Historically, several future Olympians have competed at this famous event. Also, as of 2020, Texas high school athletes hold 10 national records in track and field, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Galan also competed in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters at the Regional Meet. Along with the eight points she scored for the Lady Lions by finishing second in the 800 meters, she also registered a point for Kaufman with her sixth-place finish in the 1600 meters (5:25.00)
Other Kaufman athletes who scored points at the Regional Meet were as follows.
Varsity Girls
Alondra Campa: sixth place in the 800 meters (2:29.29).
Varsity Boys
Daylon Dickerson: fourth place in the triple jump (42’2”). Dickerson also competed in the high jump, the 110 hurdles, and the 300 hurdles at the Regional Meet.
Dalys Chandler: sixth place in the triple jump (41’6.5”), also competing in the long jump at the Regional Meet.
Even more Kaufman athletes participated at the Regional Meet as well. Those athletes were Edwin Rivera (1,600 meters), Adan Gutierrez (800 meters and 1,600 meters), Julian Prox (long jump), Caleb Longenecker (shot put), Evelyn Ramos (triple jump), Katharine Elzner (400 meters), Brisseida Valles (100 hurdles), Idally Acosta (pole vault), the varsity girls 4X100 relay team of Idally Acosta, Katherine Elzner, Paige Garmon, and Kayla Sanders, and the varsity boys 4X100 relay team of Jesse Crutcher, Cody Dickinson, Julian Prox, and Kyndall Trudeau.
Overall, it has been a very successful 2021 season for the Kaufman Lion varsity track teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.