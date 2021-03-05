The Kaufman County Vaccine HUB’s schedule for the week of March 8 is as follows:
TVCC Terrell Campus
Drive through location at 1200 IH 20
Monday-Wednesday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TVCC Health Science Center
1551 S. State Hwy 34 in Terrell
Friday-Saturday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
***
The TVCC Health Science Center site is for second round dosage only.
To register, visit kaufmancounty.net.
