Kaufman debate team members heading to state

The Kaufman High School Debate Team competed in the UIL Cross-Examination District Meet on Thursday, Jan. 9 at First Baptist Church in Kaufman.
Two students, Paul Shelton and Elaine Frosch, took first place and qualified for the University Interscholastic League State Cross-Examination Debate Meet. Taking third place and qualifying as alternates are Kenya Escareno and Eduardo Ruiz. Joshua Bull and Nicholas Willis placed fifth.
Paul Shelton also was honored as Best Speaker.
The state meet will be held March 15-21 at the University of Texas at Austin.
The students are pictured here with their coach, Michael Birnbaum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.