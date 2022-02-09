Robert Newton Stewart of Scurry, Texas went to be in the presence of Jesus on January 29th, 2022. Robert was born to Isaac Newton Stewart and Edna Elizabeth Whitely on October 15, 1932. He was raised in the community of Peeltown and attended Kemp High School.
Robert joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 where he served on a repair ship during the Korean War. When he returned home from the service, he married the love of his life, Mittie Jo Garrett, on October 28th, 1955. They were married 59 years until her death in December of 2014.
Robert was a founding member of the Scurry Volunteer Fire Department and served as the first mayor of Scurry from 2003-2009. He was also an active and faithful member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Scurry, where he also served as a deacon.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mittie Jo Stewart, brothers Doyle Glenn, Travis Dale and Jerry Harold Stewart. He is survived by his sisters Shirley Duckworth of Garland, TX, Linda Sandefer and husband Glenn of Quinlan, TX, Ruby Bolton of Ennis, TX; Brother Jackie Stewart and wife Tammy of Ennis, TX; sons Michael Stewart and wife Rhonda of Kaufman, TX, Steve Stewart and wife Lisa of Kaufman, TX, David Stewart and wife Vickie of Scurry, TX; daughter Mary Beth Rand of Scurry, TX, 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman on Feb. 6. Funeral services were conducted at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Scurry on Feb. 7.
