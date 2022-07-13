Several athletes from the Kaufman Youth Sports Association competed very well and posted some strong results at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Region 7 track and field meet on July 7 through July 9 at Desoto High School.
Top performers for the Kaufman team at the regional meet were as follows:
Note: These athletes have qualified to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s State Track and Field Meet on July 21 through July 25 in Corpus Christi.
Chloe McClain: six and under division: fifth place in the 100 meters (19.625 seconds).
Katelyn Martinez: eight and under division: fourth place in the long jump (7’11”).
Derek Lyons: eight and under division: fourth place in the 200 meters (34.2 seconds) and sixth place in the long jump (10’0”).
Troy Holiness: eight and under division: first place in the 800 meters (3:00)
Kadence Camp: eight and under division: sixth place in the 800 meters (3:31).
4X100 relay team: eight and under division: finished in fifth place—team members were Keldon Jackson, Lyons, Holiness, and Camp (1:07.12).
Mallory Lucas: 10 and under division: fourth place in the long jump (10’1”).
Paisley Coker: 10 and under division: sixth place in the shot put (11’6”).
Asa Townsend: 10 and under division: fourth place in the 1600 meters (6:27).
Kamryn Holiness: 10 and under division: second place in the shot put (20’6”).
Ethan Bibanco: 14 and under division: second place in the discus (107’0”).
London Townsend: 14 and under division: first place in the 3200 meters (14:16) and fifth place in the 1600 meters (6:27).
Alethia Escobedo: 14 and under division: second place in the 1600 meters (6:24) and sixth place in the 800 meters (2:58).
Emalee Wall, a coach for the Kaufman Youth Sports Association’s track and field team this season, was proud of the athletes and their performance this season.
“We would like to recognize every athlete that participated in this track and field season as well as congratulate those who qualified for a position at the state meet,” Wall said. “Each and every athlete who participated in this past weekend’s regional meet should be extremely proud of themselves. This was a new sport to most of our athletes and they showed heart and dedication throughout our season.”
