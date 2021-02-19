The Scurry-Rosser vs. Riesel High School Boys Basketball Bi-District Playoff Game is now scheduled to be played on Saturday, Feb. 20th at Corsicana High School. The tip off time is now set for 4:30 p.m.
Scurry-Rosser playoff game time change
- By Michael Morrill Herald Sports Reporter
