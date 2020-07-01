Patricia Ann Howard Thormahlen went to be with her Lord on June 26, 2020 in Athens, Texaas. She was born on March 15, 1936 in Kirkland, TX to George and Lena Howard. She cherished being raised by Christian parents that farmed, carried mail by horse and buggy for “Uncle Sam”, punched cows, and still had time and energy for church and school activities.
Pat was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Childress on July 13, 1947 and lived a Godly life in service of others. She attended school and graduated from Childress High School in 1954. Pat continued her education graduating from Hardin-Simmons University in 1958 with a bachelor of science degree. While in school she was a member of the HSU Cowgirl pep squad promoting school spirit, entertaining the masses atop a painted horse, and attracting the attention of her future husband and life partner Don Thormahlen. Later that year Pat and Don were married on June 28, beginning their life together. The blessings of blending families and gaining new parents and siblings were a joyous increase to their budding union. She later attained her master’s degree in education from DBU. Pat enjoyed playing the piano, painting, travel, was a voracious reader, and lover of a good mystery. Teaching was her calling and mission in life. She taught school in Snyder, Abilene, Kaufman, Eustace and Crandall, Texas. Her rewards were measured in the countless photos of first graders signed “I love you.”
Pat wished she could can all the hugs she received through the years as there would be enough for everyone reading this with thousands left over. She celebrated her many opportunities to serve her churches and community. Pat was singularly proud of her work with others to form the First Baptist Church Child Development Program. She thoroughly enjoyed the many years teaching Sunday school and children’s choir.
Pat had a servant’s heart and calm manner that drew folks to her. Her greatest wish when beginning a family, was that her little ones felt and knew love. She cherished the friendships and sense of community developed while raising her children in Kaufman. What fun was had in our neighborhood from 4th of July bicycle parades, homemade ice cream parties, fish fries, volley ball games, to 42 Club. Traveling across the US with dear relations and regular visits to family were a source of many fond memories. She and Don were active at First Baptist Church in Kaufman for many years and later at Calvary Baptist Church. The blessings of faithful and adoring grandchildren served to enrich her days immeasurably. Later in her life she was blessed with many kind and wonderful friendships at Oakwood Assisted Living in Athens.
Pat Thormahlen was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Keller Don Thormahlen, her parents, son, Keller Andrew Thormahlen, brothers: G.W. Howard and Ray Howard. She is survived by her son, Karl, Sr. and wife Carol, daughter, Greta Shelton and husband Alan, grandchildren: Karl Thormahlen, Jr., Justin Shelton, and Haley Shelton, great-granddaughter, Rose Shelton, in-laws: Pam Howard, Roger and Karen Thormahlen, Jerry and Frieda Thormahlen; and her numerous dear cousins.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at Old Bethel Cemetery in Canton under the direction of Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County, P.O. Box 621, Athens, TX 75751, or www.alzhendersoncotx.org
