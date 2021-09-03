It was a nailbiter of an ending Friday night as Crandall High School, behind 27-32 in the county football rivalry, tried to score a last-minute touchdown against the Kaufman Lions.
The attempt failed, and Kaufman squeaked out its second victory of the season.
Making three touchdowns, Crandall scored 20 points in the second half to take the lead against the Lions, who had gone into halftime with a comfortable 26-7 lead.
The Pirates were up 27-26 with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Derek Derek Clamon scored a short touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game.
A key kickoff return by Raikyuviun Shaw set the Lions up for the game-winning touchdown. Shaw returned the ball to Crandall's 25-yard line, and the offense took it from there.
Kaufman's six-foot, six-inch receiver, Daylon Dickerson, made multiple touchdown receptions for the Lions.
In the first half, Crandall scored two touchdowns, but one got called back in the first quarter, which was a big break for Kaufman.
Brayson Gomez intercepted the ball in a key play early in the game.
Full coverage of tonight's contest will be in next week's edition of the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.