The scene at local Kaufman parks is a surprising one, given the current orders to shelter in place. Under the current orders, citizens are instructed to stay at home except for essential activities, and limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
Despite these orders, parks in Kaufman have seen a surge in visitors. On Sunday, Kaufman City Lake Park was teeming with life, as park goers fished, hiked, and modeled for pictures.
“As long as we’re 6 feet apart” said a park goer, as he fished in Kaufman City Lake alongside his friend.
While the public has been urged to stay home, outdoor activities are still allowed under Kaufman's shelter in place orders.
“We have tried very hard to make sure our parks are open so that you can enjoy them during this time,” said the City of Kaufman in a facebook post on Monday.
While most park goers came to respectfully enjoy the outdoors, not everyone is obeying the rules.
On Monday the City of Kaufman posted photos to its Facebook page of a vandalized bathroom with both of its sinks ripped off from the walls, at the same park. The city urged the public to report any information regarding the incident via the police department’s non emergency number, and to report any future vandalism being committed by calling 911.
The City of Kaufman's post continued, warning the public “If this vandalism continues, we will be forced to close the City parks to the public during this time, to prevent any further damage to our facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.