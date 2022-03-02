The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team won their bi-district and area playoff games in dominating fashion over Mabank (65-36) and Lindale (47-27) on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 at Wills Point High School and Frankston High School respectively.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 23-13 overall on the season. The team is currently on a 14-game win streak.
In the Mabank game, Kaufman was sparked by an incredible individual performance by Daylon Dickerson. In this playoff game, Dickerson did a little bit of everything with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocked shots. As you can see, Dickerson outscored Mabank by himself in this game.
Kaufman got out to a comfortable 11-2 lead in the first quarter. But, then Mabank made a run to cut Kaufman’s lead to 22-18. However, the Lions regrouped and proceeded to take full control of this game. Case in point, by late in the fourth quarter, Kaufman built up as much as a 32-point lead at 62-30. From there, Kaufman cruised home to secure this playoff victory.
Vontrell Williams (seven points) and Nick McBride (seven points) also made some key contributions for Kaufman in this bi-district playoff victory.
Against Lindale, the star of this game was Kaufman’s smothering defense. The Lions made it very difficult for the Eagles to score all game long. Meanwhile, with their defense shutting down Lindale, the Lions broke open a close game in the second half as they got their lethal transition game going. Once that happened, Kaufman was well on their way to victory in this area round playoff game.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Lindale game were as follows:
Dickerson: 14 points, nine rebounds, and four blocked shots.
Kylevon Morrow: 14 points and six rebounds. Note: 12 of his points came via four three-point shots.
Williams: nine points, eight assists, and five rebounds.
Dalys Chandler: eight points.
