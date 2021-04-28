Supporters of Kaufman High School baseball are holding a taco fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday at the KHS baseball field. This is also Senior Night for the Lions, so all baseball fans are welcome.
Funds will be raised for Coach Jake Cockrum, the KHS Head Coach, who is battling cancer, as well as a family member of assistant coach Shane McBride.
The event is sponsored by El Torito and La Vaquera Meat Market. Tacos will cost $2, and proceeds will be split between the two families.
"The community has rallied around the baseball team this year and has
supported coach Cockrum through this journey," one baseball parent wrote in an email. "This is our last shot to show them both how much we care and stand beside them through this!"
