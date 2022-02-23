In anticipation of winter weather conditions across the Dallas District, rotating 12-hour shifts of 453 crew members will be working on a 24/7 schedule to treat highways, bridges and overpasses.
The district’s 24-hour Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated. The EOC functions to have an established chain of command in place and provide central leadership in managing available resources.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is appealing to motorists to closely monitor weather forecasts and adjust or cancel travel plans as needed. If travel is necessary during a winter storm, drivers should slow down and drive to the conditions. Visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for regularly updated information on road conditions across the state.
The following public information officers will be available for media inquiries Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Thursday, Feb. 24.
From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Kenna Mitchell will be available at (214) 320-4404 or (430) 342-5012. Or, by email at Kenna.mitchell@txdot.gov.
From 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, Kendall Sloan will be available at (214) 320-4403 or (214) 605-2896. Or, by email at Kendall.Sloan@txdot.gov.
From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, Tony Hartzel will be available at (214) 320-4481 or (214)317-0251. Or, by email at Tony.Hartzel@txdot.gov.
The TxDOT Dallas District includes Dallas, Denton, Collin, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis and Navarro counties.
