There are 1,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County, according to an update shared by the county on July 20. 133 of these cases are believed to be currently active, with 1,106 believed to be recovered. Four fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the county. Cases by area are as follows:
Forney/Mesquite- 479 confirmed, 451 cleared, 1 fatality
Terrell- 298 confirmed, 260 cleared, 2 fatalities
Elmo/College Mound/ Wills Point- 5 confirmed, 5 cleared
Kaufman- 255 confirmed, 231 cleared, 1 fatality
Crandall/ Combine/ Heartland/ Talty- 108 confirmed, 73 cleared
Scurry/ Rosser- 38 confirmed, 36 cleared
Kemp/ Mabank- 56 confirmed, 50 cleared
