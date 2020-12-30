A flash flood watch has been issued for several central Texas counties as rain starts to move into the area.
There is an 80% chance of rain Wednesday afternoon in Kaufman County, with a 100% chance of storms continuing this evening and tomorrow, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The rain should start easing off Thursday evening, then skies should be cloudy Thursday night and Friday for New Year’s Day. Sunny skies should return on Saturday, with a high of 53.
The watch was issued at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday for portions of North and East Texas, including Kaufman, Fannin, Freestone, Hunt, Limestone, Navarro, and Rockwall. In east Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, Van Zandt, and Robertson counties received watch notices, as well.
Three to five inches of rain is possible during upcoming storms, with up to six inches possible in some locations.
Flooding may occur in urban, poor drainage, and low-lying areas, according to the NWS advisory. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding. Residents should monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area.
The watch is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
