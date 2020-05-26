Gerald Ray Bradley, 76, of Scurry, Texas passed away on May 23, 2020 in Dallas.
Gerald was born on Sept. 3, 1943 to Leonard and Vera Bradley in Houston. He grew up in Houston and went to Smiley High School. Soon after graduation he moved to the Dallas area and in 1995 settled in Scurry.
Gerald married Glenda Bradley on Nov. 23, 1988 in Dallas; spending a loving 31 years together. Gerald, a skilled engineer and entrepreneur, held multiple patents to machinery and tools that he created and produced. He enjoyed music, playing the keyboard, guitar and harmonica, and singing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kaufman and active in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association and PF warriors. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
His parents and six siblings preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Glenda, daughters: Alicia Dixon and husband Michael of Kemp, TX, Tammy Sanders and husband Frank of Crandall, TX and Amanda Runnels and husband Corbin of Little Elm, TX; sons: Gerald Bradley, Jr. and wife Shelley of Kemp, TX; Duane Chris Lewis and wife Dawn of Tool, TX; Jeff Lewis and wife Ann of Arlington, TX, John Lewis and wife Michelle of Forney, TX; brother John T. Bradley and wife Jan; sisters Vera Wells and Bertha Hamilton; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family held services at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27.
