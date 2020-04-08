The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management announced on April 8 that there are 19 cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman county, after three cases of the virus were recently discovered.
The press release announcing the three new cases did not identify the areas in which they were discovered.
