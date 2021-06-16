Judy Ann Truelove Nelson “Grammy”, 68, of Terrell, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at the home of Paul J. Nelson, 4890 CR 2238 in Greenville 75402 on July 3, 2021. Food and fellowship will begin at 8pm followed by fireworks show at 10pm.
Judy was born February 26, 1953 in Kaufman Texas the daughter of Joe Carl and Ruby Truelove who proceeded her in death. She is survived by sons; Paul Joseph and Amy Nelson of Greenville, Dwayne Reese and Megan Nelson of Austin. Four grandchildren; Elizabeth M Nelson of Tyler, Joseph R Nelson of Kaufman, Devlin K Siegfried of Austin, Nate A. Millison of Greenvile. Sisters; Teresa Murray and Betty Jo Rinks Truelove of Kaufman. Cousin; Roger McGee of Dallas. Niece/Nephew; Lesley M Hooper and Wesley J Murray of Kaufman.
Judy’s greatest joy was her family and they will miss her dearly. We love you Grammy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.