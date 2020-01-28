Debra Ann Tallas, 61, of Forney passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, in Rowlett. Debra was born in Forney on Jan. 16, 1959 to Ed and Linda Tallas of Kaufman.
She was raised in Ola and went to Kaufman schools graduating in 1977. For 25 years, she worked for Texas Instruments in Administration and later worked for Lady Bug Scrubs retail store in Rockwall as a sales associate, as well as being a Mary Kay Consultant. Deb thoroughly enjoyed her position at Lady Bug Scrubs and often referred to her co-workers as family. Deb also enjoyed spending time going to musicals, as well as stamping, on her off time. Her most precious time was spent with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter Ava who she loved to shop for and spoil. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Christine Reynolds of San Antonio; son John Richard Reynolds and daughter Ava of Forney; sister Carolyn and husband John, and their sons John Joseph and Michael Walker of Elmo; brother Jim and daughter Kendell Tallas of Ola; as well as numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
