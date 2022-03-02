In front of an electric and energized crowd at Forney High School, the Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team defeated the Canton Eagles by a count of 57-44 on March 1 to capture the regional quarter final playoff title.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 24-13 overall on the season. The Lions are currently on a 15-game win streak.
Kaufman will now advance to the regional semi-final playoff round for the second straight season. Their opponent will be Faith Family Academy out of Oak Cliff. Faith Family is currently ranked number one in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 4A state poll. This game will be a playoff rematch from last year when Faith Family defeated Kaufman by a count of 49-32 in the regional semi-final playoff round.
This year’s edition of the Kaufman vs. Faith Family Academy regional semi-final playoff game will take place on March 4 at Texas-A&M-Commerce University with a tip off time set for 8 p.m. Coming into this game, Faith Family will be showcasing a 32-4 overall record.
In the Canton game, Kaufman got off to a fast start and led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Then, after two free throws from Daylon Dickerson, Kaufman led 19-9 at the 5:13 mark of the second quarter. At this point in the game, Dickerson and Vontrell Williams had accounted for all 19 of Kaufman’s points. However, Dickerson and Williams would receive some scoring help late in the first half from Dalys Chandler who scored an inside basket and DK Jones who drained a three-point shot from the right wing. At half time, Kaufman led 24-15.
In the beginning stages of the third quarter, a driving basket by Canton cut Kaufman’s lead to 25-22. But, then Dickerson scored six straight points to push Kaufman’s lead to 31-22. During this individual scoring surge by Dickerson, he scored on two driving layups and on two free throws. The lead would eventually increase to 12 points at 37-25 after Dickerson hit on one of two free throws with 25.1 seconds left in the third quarter.
By the close of the third quarter, Kaufman led 37-27.
In the early moments of the fourth quarter, Canton would draw to within eight points (38-30 and 40-32) on two occasions. But, each time the Eagles got close, Kaufman got the ball to Dickerson and he responded well under pressure. Case in point, Dickerson swished a huge three-point shot from the left wing to give Kaufman a 43-32 advantage. Then, a basket inside by Kylevon Morrow pushed the Lions lead to 45-32. A Canton three-point shot made the score 45-35. Then, Morrow scored on a layup to increase the lead to 47-35. After a basket by Canton made the score 47-37, a thrilling basket by Dickerson effectively sealed the victory for Kaufman. It came during an offensive rebound sequence where Dickerson chased the ball down and when he turned he saw zero Canton defenders at the basket. So, he dribbled in and threw down a monstrous two hand slam dunk which electrified the Kaufman supporters in attendance.
In the final minutes of this game, Kaufman ran their four corners delay offense to perfection and they hit some key free throws. The Lions did all the things that they needed to do to win.
Individually for Kaufman, Dickerson led the way offensively with a game high 30 points. Williams had 13 points as well.
