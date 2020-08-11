Wesman Todd Shaw, 46, of Kaufman, Texas passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Kaufman. Todd was born in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 20, 1974, to W.T. and Patricia A. Shaw. He graduated from Kaufman High School in 1992 and went to Tyler Jr. College where he gained his associates degree. He later earned his HVAC license after attending Eastfield College. Todd worked as an HVAC repairman for DISD for 10 years as well as various contracted jobs.
Todd was a voracious reader. His love of books was well known by all who knew him. Todd was also an accomplished writer, writing many articles on music and guitars for HubPages.com. He was a gifted musician and loved playing his guitars. He was a beloved son, brother and uncle.
To his great nieces and nephew, he was affectionately known as Uncle Batman Todd. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, A.T. and Mary Coker and Thomas and Lucille Shaw.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents W.T. and Patricia of Kaufman; sister Denise Farmer and husband Mike of Kaufman; brother Jonathan Shaw and fiancée Rachel of Tyler; nieces Ashton Marcellus and husband Todd and their children Halee, McKinlee and Emmalee, Tara Berry and husband Dustin and their children Cameron and Cheyenne, and Chelsea Ramirez and husband Joshua; and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A visitation has been scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Becker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.