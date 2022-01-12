James Melvin Bodine, 88, of Kaufman, TX passed away on December 13, 2021, in Kemp, TX. James was born on May 25, 1933, to Herbert and Essie Bell Bodine in Shelbyville, TX. He moved to the Kaufman area in 1947. He joined the US Navy in 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1955. James married Norma Jean Bodine on November 3, 1953, and they have spent a loving 68 years together. He worked as an Installer Supervisor for Western Electric in Dallas, TX for 33 years. James loved his family and spending time with them. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. His parents and brothers: Joseph Bodine, Floyd Bodine and John Bodine; and sister Vivian Bodine preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Norma Jean, sons: Johnny Michael Bodine and wife Melody and Jerry Guy Bodine and wife Stephanie; daughter Deborah Jean Breedlove and husband Ben; 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, sister Bonnie Joyce Lane and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Services were held on December 13 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Wilson Chapel.
