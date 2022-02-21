Carter BloodCare will hold a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Kaufman Civic Center as well as the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
To schedule an appointment at the Kaufman Civic Center, visit https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130274.
For any questions regarding the drive at the Civic Center, contact Rheanne Archer at Rarcher@kaufmantx.org or call (972) 932-7440.
To schedule an appointment at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, visit https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128826.
For any questions regarding the drive at the Sheriff’s Office, contact Chelsey Sauer at Chelsey.sauer@kaufmanso.com or call at (972) 932-9780.
