The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation already has received applications for the City of Kaufman Small Business Stimulus Program.
Grants of up to $5,000 each will be awarded to businesses with fewer than 30 employees to help them deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The ECD allocated $100,000 to the program.
On March 16, Kaufman City Council declared a local state of disaster. Orders to stay home caused closures and limitations on local businesses in Kaufman.
Eligible industries may include retail businesses; food and beverage; personal care; automobile maintenance; educational training; health/wellness, art galleries and small manufacturing businesses. National chains, home-based businesses, permanently closed businesses, and non-profit organizations are not eligible for the grant.
Small businesses wishing to apply for the grant must meet the following criteria:
Physical and publicly accessible location within the City of Kaufman city limits (no home-based businesses).
Experienced or projected to experience a decline in revenue and/or employment starting March 1 and ending at which time the government has allowed citizens to return to normal activity.
In good standing with the City of Kaufman regarding licensing and permits.
Must be registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office as a sales tax revenue generating business for the City of Kaufman.
Engaged in activities that are legal under city and state law.
Eligible expenses allowed under the grant program include:
Rent/mortgage and employee support (salaries, insurance, paid leave, etc.)
Utilities (electricity, phone/internet, etc.)
Purchase of supplies to offer alternative business access (curbside pickup, delivery, shipping)
Purchase of COVID-19 supplies for business/customer protection/cleaning
Additional expenses as a result of increased cost from suppliers or alternate suppliers
Other business needs as approved by the Small Business Task Force
The Small Business Task Force will be made up of Mike Holder, assistant city manager; Anne Glasscock, EDC director; Dr. Ben Brashear and Jane Lucas, EDC board members.
The application is available by calling the EDC at (972) 932-5332, or at www.kaufmanEDC.com.
