The Kaufman Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event for those running for City Council and Kaufman ISD School Board.
Information regarding the Kaufman ISD School Bond will also be discussed.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Kaufman Landmark Church of Christ gym located at 401 S. Jackson. For questions, call (972) 932-3118.
