Looking through my calendar since March, I’m seeing a lot of events with lines through them.
Rosser Fish Fry – cancelled.
Kaufman Lions Club? Nada.
North and East Texas Press Association Meeting – adios until 2021. This one really broke my heart, because I love newspaper conventions. Oh well.
Kaufman Quilt Guild Show, which my mom the champion quilter was planning to drive up to attend – phooey.
Retreat for our church prayer group – nope.
Kaufman Wine and Art Festival, an event the Downtown Merchants Group was pulling together….well, you get the idea.
We do have a Lions Club committee meeting this week via Zoom. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I was excited to attend a committee meeting, but it will be good to see some Lions again, so what the heck!
Well, focusing on what is missing in my life these days gets a little depressing, so what do we have?
• My 15-year-old son will actually be seen in public going for a walk with his mom. With no baseball, no classes, and nothing better to do than walk the dogs, he heads out the door with me some evenings, which is nice.
• We still have shaved ice and movies from Video Vision on Washington Street. Whew. Cherry limeade is my family’s new favorite. We watched the movie “Wonder” this weekend, having enjoyed the book a few years back after my son read it for a class.
• I have cool new facemasks sewn for me by my quilting mom, along with some we ordered from Numo Manufacturing in Kaufman for our staff members as we are out and about. Keeping it local as much as we can!
• Hand sanitizer! I scored a new bottle for the office – whoot!
• Donating blood – supplies are low nationwide. Please give if you can.
• Birthday parades. One went by our house on Sunday, so we went out on the front porch and waved at the birthday girl.
• Pizza Paisan is my go-to lifesaver these days when I can’t stand to cook another meal. There’s also tacos from Mercado Torito & Tacqueria, and fish and chicken from Julio’s. At least I won’t starve to death! Honestly, I need to walk more and cut back on dinner, but I’m craving my comfort foods right now.
• A beautiful amaryllis bloomed outside my house on the Saturday before Easter. It is gorgeous, and it almost seems like a signal –it’s spring, and things will get better, someday.
Thanks for reading.
