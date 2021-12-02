William Paul Foster, 78, of Kaufman, TX passed away on November 23, 2021 in Dallas. Paul was born on February 17, 1943 to W.H. and Verna Foster in Kemp, TX. Paul was a longtime Kaufman County resident. He owned Kaufman Barber Shop for 42 years. He enjoyed playing pool, hunting and being outdoors. Paul was a member of the Liars Club, a club made up of his friends at the American Legion. He had a kind heart when dealing with children. Paul lived his life the way he wanted. His parents and son Hilton Brian Foster preceded him in death. Paul is survived by a son Mackey D. Foster/Gabriel.
