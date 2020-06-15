Kaufman County is reporting 66 currently active cases of COVID-19, the highest number the county has indicated since beginning its daily reports. While the number of active cases had trended downwards from May 17 to June 2, that trend has now reversed, showing a rapid increase the last two weeks.
In total, 329 individuals are believed to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus so far. Of those, 263 are presumed recovered, leaving 66 active cases, according to Kaufman County. Two deaths have occurred, a resident in the Forney area and one in the Mesquite area. By gender, 160 males and 169 females are reported to have been infected.
The most affected age group has been those who are between the ages of 40-49, accounting for 73 of the total cases. 30-39 year olds trail shortly behind, with 71 confirmed cases. Those above the age of 65 represent only 19 of the 329 individuals reported to have been infected.
Forney and Mesquite areas are the most heavily affected, with 145 reports of COVID-19; almost half of the total reported cases. The Terrell and Kaufman areas report 92 and 47 cases, respectively, and the Kemp/ Mabank area has reported 21 cases.
The county reports the numbers of COVID-19 cases every weekday on its facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.