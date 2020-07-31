Water shut off

The City of Kaufman provided a map of which areas will have water temporarily shut off on August 3. 

 The Kaufman Herald/ City of Kaufman

A water shut off is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, during which a valve and new line connection will be installed, according to a notice issued by the City of Kaufman on Thursday, July 30.

The shut off is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and water will be restored approximately four to five hours later. The affected areas will include the Phillips Circle area, the entire Wynne Addition, Main Street, Crestview Drive, Royal Drive, East Sixth Street, East Seventh Street, and the U.S. Highway 175 Frontage Road.

