On the fourth day of August, nineteen-hundred forty in Mabank, Texas L. C. Miller and Jonnie Bell Joe became the parents of a son they called Hurley Charles Miller.
Hurley accepted the Lord as his savior at an early age under the leadership of Rev. Booth, pastor of the Pentecostal Church in Mabank, Texas. He attended Mabank Elementary School and then transferred to Pyle High School where he also was a bus driver helper. After graduation from Pyle High School, he worked at Travis Richman Service Station in Mabank, Texas. He then married his best friend, Leona Coleman on April 15, 1962. To this union four children were born. Hurley also worked at Merchant Motor Freight Line for over 30 years and Kaufman Veterinary Clinic part-time for 20 years. Hurley was a very proud member of the Master Mason, Heroines of Jericho, and McAdams Hunting Group. He was preceded in death by parents – L. C. Miller and Jonnie Bell Joe; stepmother – Alice C. Miller; brother – Robert Joe; sister – Carolyn Golston and daughter - Shona Lenice Miller.
Hurley leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 59 years Leona Coleman Miller; daughters – Rhonda Gayle Hughey (Kenneth) and Yolanda Yvette Murphy (Homer, III) all of Kaufman, Texas and son- Dr. Hurley Eugene Miller of Grand Prairie, Texas. Hurley has six grandkids – Keisha Irene Miller, Jasmine Lenice Hughey, Kenneth Alexander Hughey, Jr., Tyniesha Chantee Miller, Madeline Leona Miller and Charleston Ozell Miller. He also has three great-grandchildren – Jazlynn Alexandria Hughey, Zoey Lynn Miller and Kenneth Alexander Hughey, III. Hurley also had a special friend that he considered his son, Marvin “Tweety” McCullar. His sisters are Joyce Jones (Skip) of Fairburn, Georgia and Dr. Gayle Miller-Flynn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
